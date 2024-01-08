Hopes remain for Rideau Canal Skateway opening after last year’s historic closure

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says he’s hopeful Ottawa’s Rideau Canal will open for skating this winter, after warm temperatures last year kept the famous skateway closed for the first time ever. The Chateau Laurier is seen behind skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway at the Winterlude Festival in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 3:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says he’s hopeful Ottawa’s famed Rideau Canal will open for skating this year despite winter’s slow start.

Last year’s unseasonal warmth kept the famous skateway from opening for the first time in its history.

Warmer-than-usual temperatures across Canada have postponed some winter activities, but Phillips says forecasts show frigid weather heading to the North.

He says that’s what needs to happen before a city like Ottawa sees any truly cold winter temperatures.

For the skateway to open, the canal needs at least 30 centimetres of ice, which demands 10 to 14 days of weather between -10 C and -20 C.

After last year, the National Capital Commission is bracing for potentially milder weather, including a strategy to flood the canal earlier to build ice faster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

43m ago

Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident
Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Zoo is the latest local agency to be hit by a cyber attack. The zoo says the ransomware/cyber incident was first detected on Jan. 5, 2024, and staff took immediate steps to determine its...

29m ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

43m ago

Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident
Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Zoo is the latest local agency to be hit by a cyber attack. The zoo says the ransomware/cyber incident was first detected on Jan. 5, 2024, and staff took immediate steps to determine its...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

2h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

21h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

More Videos