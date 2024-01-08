Hopes remain for Rideau Canal Skateway opening after last year’s historic closure

OTTAWA — Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says he’s hopeful Ottawa’s famed Rideau Canal will open for skating this year despite winter’s slow start.

Last year’s unseasonal warmth kept the famous skateway from opening for the first time in its history.

Warmer-than-usual temperatures across Canada have postponed some winter activities, but Phillips says forecasts show frigid weather heading to the North.

He says that’s what needs to happen before a city like Ottawa sees any truly cold winter temperatures.

For the skateway to open, the canal needs at least 30 centimetres of ice, which demands 10 to 14 days of weather between -10 C and -20 C.

After last year, the National Capital Commission is bracing for potentially milder weather, including a strategy to flood the canal earlier to build ice faster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

