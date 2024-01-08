Idris Elba calls for tougher action on knife crime after a spate of teen killings in Britain

British Actor Idris Elba stands in Parliament Square with clothing representing the human cost of UK Knife Crime in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, as he calls on the government to take immediate action to prevent serious youth violence. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 10:28 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 10:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Actor Idris Elba on Monday urged the British government to ban machetes and serrated “zombie” knives to help stop young people falling victim to knife crime.

The London-born star of “The Wire” and “Luther” joined protesters from the “Don’t Stop Your Future” campaign outside Parliament, posing with clothes and shoes representing people killed by knives.

In the U.K, which has strict gun-control laws, about four in 10 homicides involve a knife or sharp instrument. There is particular concern about knife crime involving young people in Britain’s cities. In London, 21 teenagers were killed in 2023, 18 of whom were stabbed to death.

“I can’t stay silent as more young lives are lost to these brutal and heartless crimes,” Elba said. “As school returns, too many young people will not be joining their classmates and too many grieving families have lost a young person they love in recent years.”

The government announced a ban on machetes and knives that are designed to look threatening in August 2023, but the law has yet to be approved by Parliament.

Elba also said technology companies should be held accountable for knife imagery on mobile phones.

“I can pick up a phone right now, type in knives and I’ll get inundated with adverts for them,” he said. “We should find a way to deter tech companies, advertising, to put that away.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, said knife crime and hospital admissions for stabbings had both fallen compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019-2020.

“But, still, we know knife crime devastates lives,” he said. “We do want to do more. It’s welcome that Idris Elba and others continue to shine a light on this important issue.”

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3h ago

Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report
Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with star winger William Nylander, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday. Friedman reports the contract...

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

9m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3h ago

Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report
Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with star winger William Nylander, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday. Friedman reports the contract...

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

9m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

16h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos