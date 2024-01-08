In the news today: Trudeau to join mourners at memorial for victims of downed plane

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of PS752

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.

Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.

Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in the north and warns of ‘another war’

Hezbollah has struck an air traffic control base in northern Israel, the Israeli military says.

It warns of “another war” with the Iran-backed militant group.

The increase in cross-border fighting gives new urgency to U.S. diplomacy efforts as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to visit Israel on his latest Mideast tour.

The U.S. has urged Israel to wind down its blistering offensive in Gaza and shift to more targeted attacks against Hamas leaders.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Man found dead in tent before clearance of Edmonton homeless camp

A man has been discovered dead at a homeless encampment north of Edmonton’s downtown, prompting city officials to briefly pause their plans to clear the camp.

Police say EMS were conducting wellness checks on residents following a propane tank explosion early Sunday, when they say the man’s body was found in a tent.

The city says in a news release that the discovery of the body and the tank explosion aren’t related, and city spokeswoman Janice Schroeder says there were no injuries reported from the explosion.

Police say the death doesn’t appear to be criminal.

B.C. coast braces for incoming winter storm

British Columbia’s south and central coast are bracing for their first taste of winter weather as Environment Canada issues a series of special weather statements.

The weather office says “significant snow accumulations” are expected for inland sections of the central and south coast Monday and Tuesday, while strong winds are predicted for western and southern Vancouver Island.

It says there is also potential for snow along the coastal sections of the south and eastern Vancouver Island that will be followed by heavy rain.

Review coming on site of deadly highway crash

A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.

The Manitoba government started the review after a semi-trailer collided with a minibus at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 near the town of Carberry, some 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino and 17 people died at the crash site or later in hospital.

Economists expect housing market rebound this year

After a year of caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.

That’s largely dependent on forecasts that the Bank of Canada could begin cutting its key interest rate from the current level of five per cent as early as the second quarter of this year.

TD Bank economist Rishi Sondhi says there has been weaker sales and price activity over the past few months but there are indications that the market is starting to turn around.

