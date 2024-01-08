Insured damage from severe weather exceeded $3.1B in 2023: insurance bureau

Severe weather and natural disasters caused more than $3 billion in insured damages for the second year in a row in 2023. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Severe weather and natural disasters caused more than $3 billion in insured damages for the second year in a row in 2023. 

The Insurance Bureau of Canada’s annual tally is topped by wildfires in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas of B.C., which cost $720 million. 

Other notable events included severe summer storms in Ontario, at $340 million, and a spring ice storm in April that caused power outages and left two people dead in Ontario and Quebec, costing $330 million. 

Summer hailstorms in Winnipeg and Calgary combined to cause more than $250 million in damages.

On the East Coast, a wildfire that ripped through a Halifax suburb in May and June and floods in late July both made the list. 

That places 2023 fourth on the bureau’s list of most expensive weather years — a list that is still topped by the devastating wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta. in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

