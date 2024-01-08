Jonathan Majors says he was ‘shocked’ when assault case verdict was handed down

FILE - Jonathan Majors leaves the Manhattan criminal courthouse in New York, Dec. 18, 2023. In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction last month, Majors says he was shocked by the New York jury’s verdict, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 9:39 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 9:42 am.

In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction last month, actor Jonathan Majors said he was shocked by the New York jury’s verdict.

“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said in the interview that aired Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”

A Manhattan jury found the 34-year-old emerging Hollywood star guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing set for Feb. 6, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible. Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

Just hours after the verdict, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him from all upcoming projects, according to a person close to the studio who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The dispute between Majors and Jabbari began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan. Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.

“That did not happen,” Majors said in the GMA interview. Asked how Jabbari was injured, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

Majors’ lawyers alleged at trial that Jabbari flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message — from another woman — on his phone. They said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

In the interview, Majors described his injuries as a scratch on his hand and one on his cheek that bled overnight. Surveillance video shows Majors running off with Jabbari chasing him.

“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” Majors said.

Separate surveillance video shows Majors lifting Jabbari into an SUV.

Majors said he was speaking because he “felt like it was time.”

“A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, and the culture,” he said. “It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”

In a statement to ABC News, Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, said it isn’t surprising that Majors “continues to take no accountability for his actions” and the timing “demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for his actions.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and...

breaking

1m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

3h ago

Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home
Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a threat was made against a high school in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say Maxwell Heights Secondary School, near Harmony and Taunton roads, received...

58m ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and...

breaking

1m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

3h ago

Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home
Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a threat was made against a high school in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say Maxwell Heights Secondary School, near Harmony and Taunton roads, received...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

15h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos