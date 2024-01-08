Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear forms PAC to support candidates across the country

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 8:26 am.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who defeated Donald Trump-backed rivals twice in Republican-leaning Kentucky, announced the formation of a federal political action committee on Monday to support candidates across the country as he seeks to broaden his influence beyond the Bluegrass State.

Beshear launched a PAC called In This Together with a focus on helping elect more Democrats in swing states and Republican strongholds. The move comes barely two months since Beshear secured a second term with a convincing victory over GOP challenger Daniel Cameron in one of the nation’s most closely watched elections of 2023.

Beshear said he’s looking to support candidates who “demonstrate a commitment to leading with empathy and compassion and the backbone to always do what’s right, regardless of politics.” His PAC will support candidates running for local, state and federal offices, the governor said.

“It’s critically important that we elect more good people — both in Kentucky and around the country — who will stand strong on our shared values and always do the right thing, even when it’s hard,” the governor said in a news release.

Beshear’s reelection in a state that otherwise has trended heavily toward the GOP has fueled speculation about whether the 46-year-old governor might run for national office someday. The governor last year committed to serving out his second four-year term, which will end in late 2027.

Beshear, the son of former two-term Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, has repeatedly denounced the divisive nature of politics. In his recent State of the Commonwealth speech, he called for a united effort with Kentucky’s Republican lawmakers to improve education, health care and the economy. The GOP holds supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Beshear’s reelection last year could serve as a model for other Democrats on how to make inroads in Republican territory. The incumbent governor withstood relentless attacks aimed at stirring up Kentuckians over transgender issues and the post-COVID inflationary surge during Democratic President Joe Biden’s term. Beshear insulated himself from the onslaught by focusing on core pocketbook issues and his support for more exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Beshear was first elected governor in 2019 when he defeated Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Both Bevin and Cameron played up their support from Trump, who easily carried Kentucky in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and who remains popular with Republican voters in the state.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

52m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

2h ago

Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston...

4m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

12h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

52m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

2h ago

Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston...

4m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

13h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos