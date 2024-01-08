Man caught on camera attacking Las Vegas judge sentenced to 19 to 48 months in unrelated case
Posted January 8, 2024 1:00 pm.
Last Updated January 8, 2024 1:13 pm.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who was caught on camera attacking a Las Vegas judge was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in an unrelated case. Deobra Delone Redden leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her courtroom last week.
The sentence handed down Monday was in connection with a baseball bat attack on a person last year.
The Associated Press