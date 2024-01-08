Morguard selling portfolio of 14 hotels across Canada for $410 million

Morguard Corp. logo is shown in a handout. Morguard says it has signed a deal to sell a portfolio of 14 hotels for $410 million as part of its plan to focus on its core real estate investments, including office, industrial, retail and multi-suite residential properties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 9:56 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 10:12 am.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Morguard Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell a portfolio of 14 hotels for $410 million as part of its plan to focus on its core real estate investments, including office, industrial, retail and multi-suite residential properties.

The package includes Marriott, Hilton, IHG and independent hotels in major cities across Canada.

Morguard chair and chief executive Rai Sahi says the company has strategically divested its hotel portfolio to align with its objectives of strengthening the company’s balance sheet while owning a high-quality portfolio of income producing real estate.

The company will keep ownership of two hotels including the dual-brand Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites in Ottawa and the Inn at the Quay in New Westminster, B.C.

After it repays $48.7 million in first-mortgage debt, Morguard says its net proceeds from the sale will be $361.3 million.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRC)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and...

breaking

1m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

3h ago

Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home
Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a threat was made against a high school in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say Maxwell Heights Secondary School, near Harmony and Taunton roads, received...

58m ago

