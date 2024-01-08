Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,074.91, up 137.36 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 81 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $86.89 on 13.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $53.67 on 10.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 11 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $29.25 on on 6.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $21.75 on 6.4 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Inc. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 2.81 per cent, to $8.98 on 6.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 8.79 per cent, to $3.96 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Down 46 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $42.07. The board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. said its ousted CEO had no credible long-term strategy for the company and a campaign by shareholders to have him reinstated as chief executive is misguided. In an open letter to shareholders, the board said Monday that Gildan co-founder Glenn Chamandy was the right leader for much of his tenure but that it had lost trust and confidence in his ability to grow an increasingly complex organization. The letter from the board is the latest salvo in a fight over who should lead the clothing manufacturer.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, lodging and leisure. Up 16 cents, or 4.22 per cent, to $3.95. Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants said they have reached a new tentative agreement. The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December. The company said if the proposed agreement is approved it will be in place for the next five years. The contract for Air Transat’s flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

Morguard Corp. (TSX:MRC). Real estate. Up $3.85, or 3.58 per cent, to $111.50. Morguard Corp. said it has signed a deal to sell a portfolio of 14 hotels for $410 million as part of its plan to focus on its core real estate investments, including office, industrial, retail and multi-suite residential properties. The package includes Marriott, Hilton, IHG and independent hotels in major cities across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press