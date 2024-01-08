NFL Playoff Guide: How to watch the games, bracket format and betting favorites

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Brandt, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 7:42 pm.

The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys are riding high after big Week 18 wins capped their regular seasons. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are reeling after stumbling down the stretch.

With or without momentum, the NFL playoffs begin for 12 of the 14 postseason qualifiers during wild-card weekend. Games begin Saturday, when the Texans host the Browns and the Chiefs host the Dolphins.

The No. 1 seeds — including the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens and NFC’s San Francisco 49ers — get a bye until next week’s division round.

Of this weekend’s six wild-card games, a pair have particularly juicy storylines.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was 0-3 in the playoffs with the Lions, goes back to Detroit as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions tied a franchise record with a 12-win regular season and will seek their first playoff victory since beating Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will face his former team when Jordan Love leads the Packers to Dallas on Sunday. The Cowboys routed Washington 38-10 to clinch the NFC East title and will host Green Bay aiming to stay unbeaten at home this season.

Six teams — the Browns, Lions, Packers, Texans, Rams and Steelers — are in the playoffs after missing out last season. At least four teams who failed to qualify one season have reached the playoffs the next every year since 1990.

HOW TO WATCH

SATURDAY

No. 5 Browns at No. 4 Texans, 4:30 p.m. EST, NBC

No. 6 Dolphins at No. 3 Chiefs 8 p.m. EST, Peacock

(The Dolphins-Chiefs game will be the first NFL playoff game to be exclusively streamed on Peacock, an NBC subscription service. Fans in the markets of Kansas City and Miami will still be able to watch for free on their local NBC affiliates.)

SUNDAY

No. 7 Steelers at No. 2 Bills, 1 p.m. EST, CBS/Paramount+

No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST, Fox

No. 6 Rams at No. 3 Lions, 8 p.m. EST, NBC

MONDAY

No. 5 Eagles at No. 4 Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

THE FORMAT

This is the fourth season of the current NFL playoff format. The field was expanded to 14 teams in 2020 when the league added a third wild-card qualifier from both the AFC and NFC.

Wild-card weekend: Jan. 12-14

Divisional round: Jan. 20-21

Conference championships: Jan. 28

Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium: Feb. 11.

The four division winners in each conference automatically get the top four seeds, regardless of record, and then the top three teams with the best record that didn’t win their division are the wild-card selections. That’s why it’s fairly common for a wild-card selection to have a better record — but worse playoff seeding — than a team that finished as a division winner.

The No. 1-seeded team in each conference gets a bye into the second round while No. 2 hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5 during wild-card weekend.

The NFL has a re-seeding policy after each playoff round. That means that no matter how the bracket started, the lowest-seeded team will always travel to the higher-seeded team in the AFC and NFC.

BETTING FAVORITES

Oddsmakers are expecting some good games during the opening round.

There are two road favorites during wild-card weekend, according to FanDuel Sportsbook: The Browns are a 2 1/2-point favorite over rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans while the Eagles are also a 2 1/2-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Not every game is expected to be tight. The Cowboys are 7 1/2-point favorites over the Packers while the Bills have a 10-point advantage over the Steelers.

As for the Super Bowl winner, the oddsmakers like the top seeds. The 49ers are +230 to win it all while the Ravens are at +350.

Feel like betting on a longshot? The Steelers (+13000) and Packers (+10000) would bring the biggest returns if they win it all.

And — as always — there are the prop bets. Among them, a wild-card weekend touchdown on the opening kickoff nets a +5000 payday.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

David Brandt, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

1h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

1h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

3h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

7h ago

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

7h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

10h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

More Videos