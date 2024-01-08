Norwegian mass killer begins second attempt to sue state for alleged breach of human rights

Judge Birgitte Kolrud looks on as the Oslo district court conducts Anders Behring Breivik's case in a gymnasium at Ringerike prison, in Ringerike, Norway, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Breivik, who slayed 77 people in an anti-Islamic bomb and gun rampage in 2011, appeared in court on Monday in a bid to sue the Norwegian state for breaching his human rights. Norway’s worst peacetime killer says his solitary confinement since being jailed in 2012 amounts to inhumane treatment under the European Convention of Human Rights. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP) Cornelius Poppe / NTB

By Mark Lewis, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 7:50 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 7:56 am.

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, launched his second attempt at suing the state on Monday, accusing the Justice Ministry of breaching his human rights.

Breivik, who has changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, claims that the isolation he’s been placed under since he started serving his prison sentence in 2012 amounts to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights. He failed in a similar attempt in 2016 and 2017, when his appeal was ultimately slapped down by the European Court of Justice.

His lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, told The Associated Press that Breivik’s mental health has suffered from additional years in solitary confinement since then, leaving him “suicidal” and dependent on antidepressants. Storrvik said he would argue for an easing of restrictions and more contact with other inmates, and that he believed 12 1/2 years in isolation was “unique” in recent European judicial history.

Storrvik told the court on Monday that Breivik had hoped he could have had some form of “human relations” when he was moved from Skien prison to a spacious two-story complex in Ringerike prison near Oslo in 2022, but that the cells had been “turned into an isolation ward.”

In 2012, Breivik was convicted of mass murder and terrorism for a bombing that killed eight people in the government block in Oslo, and a shooting massacre on Utøya island where he gunned down 69 people at a holiday camp for youth activists from the center-left Labor Party.

Breivik, who described himself during the trial as an anti-Muslim crusader, pleaded not guilty, claiming he was acting in self defense to protect Norway from multiculturalism.

He received Norway’s most severe sentence at the time: detention for 21 years, with a provision to hold him indefinitely if he is still considered dangerous.

“It is no exaggeration to say that if the court does not put its foot down, then he will be sentenced to life in prison and will never be able to relate to other people,” Storrvik told the court Monday, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Breivik entered the makeshift courtroom in the gymnasium of Ringerike prison wearing a dark suit and tie, flanked by Storrvik. He did not flash a Nazi salute as he has done in court appearances in the past.

The government rejects Breivik’s claim that his prison conditions violate human rights.

A number of relaxations have been made in the restrictions Breivik is subject to, according to government lawyer Andreas Hjetland, who represents the Justice Ministry in the case, but the conditions are necessary for security.

Breivik has so far shown himself to be unreceptive to rehabilitative work according to a written statement from Hjetland to the court ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to end on Friday.

Mark Lewis, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

52m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

2h ago

Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston...

4m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

12h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

52m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

2h ago

Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston...

4m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

13h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos