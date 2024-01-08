Police investigating threat made against Oshawa high school; students asked to stay home

Police in Durham Region are investigating after a threat was made against a high school in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say Maxwell Heights Secondary School, near Harmony and Taunton roads, received a threat on Monday morning.

The school is closed and parents are being asked to keep their children at home for the day.

“We are working to ensure the safety of all staff and students,” reads an online post from police. “The school will remain closed while the investigation takes place.”

There is no word on the nature of the threat made towards the school.