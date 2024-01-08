Parents of Iowa teen who killed 1 and wounded 7 in shooting say they had ‘no inkling’ of his plan

A pair of stuffed animals sit with flowers on the grounds of the Perry High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Perry, Iowa, the day after a shooting. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Josh Funk And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 8:05 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 8:12 pm.

The parents of the 17-year-old who killed a sixth grader and wounded seven others in a shooting at his small-town Iowa high school last week said in a statement Monday that they “had no inkling he intended the horrible violence he was about to inflict.”

Dylan Butler’s parents said in the statement that they are cooperating with investigators as they try “to provide answers to the question of why our son committed this senseless crime.”

“As the minutes and hours have passed since the horrors our son Dylan inflicted on the victims, the Perry School and the community, we have been trying to make sense out of the senseless,” Jack and Erin Butler said in the statement. “We are simply devastated and our grief for the deceased, his family, the wounded and their families is immeasurable.”

Butler took his own life after killing one student and wounding Perry High School’s principal, two other staff members and four other students on the first day of classes after winter break, leaving some with significant injuries. The family of 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff is planning to hold his funeral Thursday — one week after the shooting happened.

Investigators have said they are reviewing reams of electronic and physical evidence they’ve gathered and are interviewing dozens of witnesses to better understand what happened and why. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is taking the lead in this case, didn’t release any updates on the shooting Monday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Dallas County on Monday to free up state resources for the response to the shooting. Reynolds’ statement indicated the state’s education and health and human services agencies were involved in addition to the Department of Public Safety and its criminal investigation division.

Also on Monday, several hundred students and other protesters marched on the state Capitol in Des Moines about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away from Perry to push for tighter gun control laws in the state.

____

Funk reported from Omaha, Nebraska and Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Mission, Kansas.

Josh Funk And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

1h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

1h ago

Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto
Province, First Nations communities working on next steps after remains discovered in Toronto

After Indigenous remains were discovered at a construction site in Riverdale on Friday, work is now being done to determine what steps will be taken next. Philip Cote of Moose Deer Point First Nation,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

3h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

7h ago

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

7h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

10h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

More Videos