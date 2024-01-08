Teenage boy seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Scarborough

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police tell CityNews a teenage boy called 911 himself to report he had been shot. Officers arrived to find him injured on the sidewalk.

Paramedics say the victim was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

Officers found a gun in the middle of the road.

No suspect information has been made available.