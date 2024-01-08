S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as energy stocks weigh on market

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.17 points at 20,953.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.49 points at 37,379.62. The S&P 500 index was up 23.30 points at 4,720.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 163.82 points at 14,687.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents US compared with 74.92 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$3.03 at US$70.78 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$2,042.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.82 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3h ago

Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report
Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with star winger William Nylander, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday. Friedman reports the contract...

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

11m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

1h ago

