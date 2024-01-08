Man accused of confining, sexually assaulting teen girl at apartment over several days

Suspect wanted in Toronto police sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation
Police are trying to track down Mohamed Elkurdi, 39. He's wanted on charges on sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 8, 2024 2:41 pm.

Toronto police have identified a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment.

Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and Dundas Street East area between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, 2024.

During that span he allegedly sexually assaulted her, refusing to let her leave.

Police are trying to track down Mohamed Elkurdi, 39. He’s wanted on charges on sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault.

Elkurdi is described as five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds with a dark complexion and dark hair shaved on the side and longer at the top. He also has a black beard.

Police say he’s known to frequent the Allan Gardens and Moss Park areas.

Mohamed Elkurdi, 39, is wanted on charges on sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
