The 10 most expensive years for weather, natural disaster in Canada: insurance bureau
Posted January 8, 2024 4:02 pm.
Last Updated January 8, 2024 4:12 pm.
OTTAWA — These are the 10 most expensive years for natural disasters in Canada as measured by insurance payouts, adjusted for inflation in 2022. This data is from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
1. 2016, $5.96 billion
Notable event: Fort McMurray wildfire
2. 2013, $3.87 billion
Notable events: Floods in Alberta, Greater Toronto Area; Toronto ice storm
3. 2022, $3.4 billion
Notable events: Hurricane Fiona; wildfires
4. 2023, $3.13 billion
Notable events: B.C. wildfires; Nova Scotia floods
5. 1998, $2.83 billion
Notable event: Eastern Canada ice storm
6. 2021, $2.48 billion
Notable events: Calgary hailstorm; B.C. floods
7. 2020, $2.46 billion
Notable events: Fort McMurray flood; Calgary hailstorm
8. 2018, $2.4 billion
Notable events: Ottawa-area tornado; New Brunswick flash floods
9. 2011, $1.97 billion
Notable events: Slave Lake, Alta., wildfire
10. 2012, $1.65 billion
Notable event: Calgary rainstorm
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
The Canadian Press