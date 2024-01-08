The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay

By Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller (), The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 11:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Monday that the administration will review what rules or procedures weren’t followed when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for days to President Joe Biden and top officials at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.

“We’ll do what’s akin to a hot wash,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said when asked whether Biden wanted a review of what happened. He stressed that the administration will look at the processes in place, and “try to learn from this experience.”

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Jan. 5. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, were not aware of Austin’s condition until Jan. 4. The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin’s initial medical procedure on Dec. 22 and what prompted him to be admitted into intensive care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on New Year’s Day.

Kirby said there is an “expectation” among members of Biden’s Cabinet that if one becomes hospitalized, “that will be notified up the chain of command.”

Still, White House officials on Monday emphasized that Austin continues to retain Biden’s confidence, with Kirby adding that the president “respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency.”

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3h ago

Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report
Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with star winger William Nylander, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday. Friedman reports the contract...

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

11m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

1h ago

