Toronto man hoping to break world record for most marathons run in a year

At the beginning of 2023 Ben Pobjoy set out to run as many marathons as he could across the world and now he's waiting to find out if he's set the record. David Zura explains.

By David Zura

Posted January 8, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 12:49 pm.

A Toronto man is waiting to find out if he has broken the world record for most marathons run in one year.

At the beginning of last year, Ben Pobjoy dedicated all of 2023 to running as many marathons as possible all across the globe.

By the end of December, he completed 242 marathons, or stretches of 43 kilometres at varying speeds, in nearly 70 countries or jurisdictions. Pobjoy even quit his job and sold his personal possessions to fund the journey he describes as the adventure of a lifetime.

“I actually don’t consider myself an athlete at all. I’m just someone who likes to wonder through the world holding pens and cameras, kind of documenting planet earth and the human condition,” said Pobjoy. “So, for me, it is a creative project that had a big physical expression.”

Pobjoy put together a map that documented the 75 different flights and 140,000 kilometres he flew during this feat.

“It was pretty complex … I’m also married so I had to come home and see my wife. So kind of was flying, zigzagging all over the place. And originally I was doing it on paper but it got so confusing that I had to draw it out.”

And he could only travel with one backpack filled with his things.

“You can see how [the] shoes … went super bald … a headlamp ’cause there’s not street lights. I wore a GPS unit that relayed my whereabouts to my family in real time. And then along the way people gave me kind of little ambulance for protection.”

He learned quite quickly that mind over matter was the most important thing to keeping up with his journey.

“I think the most difficult thing is like you learn very quickly that your body can give up on you and so you have to go into your mind … for m, it really was just a lesson on perseverance.”

When asked what he learned along the way, Pobjoy said, “One thing I really wanna stress that I learned about the world is we’re way more alike than we are dissimilar. I’ve always loved the world. It’s my muse and I feel like I fell in love with it that much more.”

Pobjoy said he would do it all again, but in the meantime, has submitted paperwork to Guinness World Records to find out if this trek was indeed record-setting.

He hopes to hear back within about 12 weeks.

“My hope is that I end up getting the piece of paper to go on the fridge. But I think with all of these projects, uh, as cliché as it sounds like the journey is the destination.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3m ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

48m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

updated

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

1h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

3m ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

48m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

updated

1h ago

Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan
Teen girl in hospital after being hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A 14-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Violent first weekend of the new year in Toronto
Violent first weekend of the new year in Toronto

It’s been a violent first weekend of 2024. Melissa Nakhavoly with a round up on what took place and how it could be impacting Torontonians.

18h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

18h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
More Videos