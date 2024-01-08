US fighter jets to fly over Bosnia in a sign of support to the country as Serbs call for secession

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Bosnian Serb separatist leader wowed to carry on weakening his multiethnic, war-scarred country to the point where it will tear apart, despite the pledge by the United States to prevent such an outcome. "I am not irrational, I know that America's response will be to use force…but I have no reason to be frightened by that (realization) into sacrificing (Serb) national interests," Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia's Serb-run part, told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Two U.S. fighter jets are set to fly over Bosnia on Monday in a demonstration of support for the Balkan country’s integrity in the face of increasingly secessionist policies of the Bosnian Serb pro-Russia leader Milorad Dodik.

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly as part of joint air-to-ground training involving American and Bosnian forces. The flyovers will take part in the regions of the eastern town of Tuzla and northern Brcko, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.

“This bilateral training is an example of advanced military-to-military cooperation that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans as well as demonstrates the United States’ commitment to ensuring the territorial integrity of BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) in the face of … secessionist activity,” the statement said.

“The United States has underscored that the BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) Constitution provides no right of secession, and it will act if anyone tries to change this basic element” of the Dayton peace agreements that ended the 1992-95 war in the country, the statement added.

The ethnic conflict in the 1990s erupted because Bosnia’s Serbs wanted to create their own state and join neighboring Serbia. More than 100,000 people were killed before the war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace accord that created Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities held together by joint institutions.

Dodik, who is the president of the Serb entity called Republika Srpska, has defied U.S. and British sanctions over his policies. Backed by Russia, he has repeatedly threatened to split the Serb-run half from the rest of Bosnia.

On Tuesday, Dodik’s government plans to hold a celebration of a controversial national holiday that Bosnia’s top court has declared unlawful. On Jan. 9, 1992, Bosnian Serbs proclaimed the creation of an independent state in Bosnia, which led to the bloodshed.

Dodik has dismissed the U.S. jets’ flyover, ironically saying it would contribute to Tuesday’s celebrations, which routinely include a parade of armed police and their equipment.

The U.S. Embassy said that the mission also will be supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker that will provide aerial refuelling for the F-16s.

“U.S. aircraft will return to base immediately following mission completion,” it said. “The ability to rapidly deploy, reach a target and return home demonstrates the United States’ ability to project power anywhere at a moment’s notice and operate alongside Allies and partners.”

Western countries fear that Russia could try to stir trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was launched by Moscow nearly two years ago. The U.S. Embassy statement said that “Bosnia and Herzegovina is a key U.S. partner with a shared goal in regional stability.”

Bosnia is seeking entry into the European Union, but the effort has been stalled because of slow reform and inner divisions.

