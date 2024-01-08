Victim of New York bus crash identified as 74-year-old Montreal woman

This still image from WTEN-TV video shows emergency response personnel at the site of a roll over bus accident on the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. New York State Police have identified Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, a 74-year-old Montreal resident, as the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y., Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-WTEN-TV via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 10:20 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 10:26 am.

MONTREAL — New York State Police have identified Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, a 74-year-old Montrealer, as the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y., on Friday.

They say one person remains in critical condition at an Albany, N.Y., hospital.

Police have said that one person died and 11 others were injured after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed on U.S. Highway 87 while travelling from Montreal to New York City.

Officials in New York say the majority of the 23 people on the bus were Canadian and at least two were Swiss.

Global Affairs Canada said Sunday it was providing consular assistance to the 74-year-old victim’s family. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they will not release information about the other victims. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

