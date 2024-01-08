Woman fears pregnant sister-in-law won’t qualify for family program to escape Gaza

OTTAWA — An Ontario woman fears her brother’s death in Gaza will disqualify his pregnant wife from a forthcoming program to help extended family escape to safety.

The federal government is expected to announce plans Tuesday to help up to 1,000 extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents escape the conflict in Gaza.

Canada’s existing program is available only to immediate family members of Canadians, including spouses and children.

The expansion will add parents, grandparents, adult children, grandchildren and siblings of Canadians and Canadian permanent residents, as well as their immediate family members.

Shaymaa Ziara’s sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, would have qualified if not for the fact Ziara’s brother was killed in an explosion in November.

The policy requires that the Canadian’s family member be the one who applies in order for their spouse or children to be considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

