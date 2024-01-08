Woman fears pregnant sister-in-law won’t qualify for family program to escape Gaza

People watch smoke rising to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. An Ontario woman fears the death of her brother during the conflict in Gaza means her pregnant sister-in-law will not qualify for a federal program to help extended family members of Canadians escape to safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Leo Correa Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 8, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — An Ontario woman fears her brother’s death in Gaza will disqualify his pregnant wife from a forthcoming program to help extended family escape to safety. 

The federal government is expected to announce plans Tuesday to help up to 1,000 extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents escape the conflict in Gaza.

Canada’s existing program is available only to immediate family members of Canadians, including spouses and children.

The expansion will add parents, grandparents, adult children, grandchildren and siblings of Canadians and Canadian permanent residents, as well as their immediate family members.

Shaymaa Ziara’s sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, would have qualified if not for the fact Ziara’s brother was killed in an explosion in November.

The policy requires that the Canadian’s family member be the one who applies in order for their spouse or children to be considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many.

1h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll.

2h ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million.

40m ago

Man accused of confining, sexually assaulting teen girl at apartment over several days
Man accused of confining, sexually assaulting teen girl at apartment over several days

Toronto police have identified a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment.

19m ago

