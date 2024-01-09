61-year-old man has been found — three weeks after his St. Louis nursing home suddenly closed

Supporters of Northview Village Nursing Home gather on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 to show support for displaced residents and the employees left jobless by the facility’s sudden closure in St. Louis. St. Louis political leaders and people connected to a shuttered nursing home are calling for accountability after the facility's sudden, unannounced closure. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 8:46 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 8:57 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia — who had been missing for more three weeks since the St. Louis nursing home where he lived abruptly closed — was found Tuesday about a mile away, authorities said.

Northview Village Nursing Home, the city’s largest nursing home, shut down suddenly on Dec. 15.

As workers scrambled to prepare residents for transfer to other facilities, and employees from other nursing homes arrived to take them, one resident, Frederick Caruthers, walked away from the building, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Caruthers was found at a local restaurant. A member of the public saw him and phoned the police.

Sgt. Charles Wall, of the St. Louis police department, said the officers received a call Tuesday at around 10 a.m. that Caruthers had been spotted on the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue — about a mile north of the shuttered nursing home.

When officers located him, Caruthers had no obvious signs of injury, Wall said. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Last week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered silver advisory seeking the public’s help in finding Caruthers, who was among about 175 residents of Northview Village before it closed.

“Mr. Caruthers walked away from the Northview Nursing Home and has not been heard from since,” the advisory stated. “He is without needed medication.”

Residents were shuttled to about a dozen other care facilities in the hours after the nursing home closed. Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, creating confusion and spurring outrage among residents and their families.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the nursing home closure, spokeswoman Lisa Cox has said. She declined further comment, citing the ongoing regulatory investigation.

The union representing workers has said the company started to close the home and bus away residents after staff raised concerns about not being paid.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

3h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

39m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

2h ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

8h ago

Top Stories

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

3h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

39m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

2h ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

3h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

8h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

8h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.
More Videos