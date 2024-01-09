A judge has found Ohio’s new election law constitutional, including a strict photo ID requirement

FILE - People vote on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati. On Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, a federal judge upheld as constitutional provisions of the sweeping election law that Ohio put in place last year, rejecting a Democratic law firm's challenge to strict new photo ID requirements, dropbox restrictions and tightened deadlines related to absentee and provisional ballots. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 4:12 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has upheld as constitutional provisions of the sweeping election law that Ohio put in place last year, rejecting a Democratic law firm’s challenge to strict new photo ID requirements, drop box restrictions and tightened deadlines related to absentee and provisional ballots.

In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Nugent determined that the state’s new photo ID requirement “imposes no more than a minimal burden, if any, for the vast majority of voters.”

Nugent also rejected the other claims asserted by the Elias Law Group, whose suit filed last year on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless argued the law imposed “needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote.

The suit was filed the same day Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation over the objections of voting rights, labor, environmental and civil rights groups that had been pleading for a veto.

The judge wrote that voters have no constitutional right to a mail-in voting option — or, for that matter, early voting — at all. He added that Ohio’s new schedule for obtaining and returning absentee ballots remains more generous than 30 other states.

He said the claim that limiting ballot drop boxes to a single location harmed voters was misplaced, because the 2023 law was the state’s first to even allow them.

While that was true, Republican lawmakers’ decision to codify a single-drop box limit per county followed a yearslong battle over the issue.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, three courts scolded Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose for issuing an order setting the single-box limit, calling it unreasonable and arbitrary. Democrats and voting rights groups had sought for drop boxes to be set up at multiple locations, particularly in populous counties, to ease voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 2020 lawsuit filed by Democrats, a state appellate court ultimately ruled that LaRose had the power to expand the number of drop boxes without further legislative authorization, but that he didn’t have to. In codifying his single-box limit, the 2023 law addressed the issue for the first time.

But Nugent said opponents of the law failed to make a persuasive case.

“Put simply, Plaintiffs did not provide evidence that the drop-box rules of HB 458 imposed any burden on Ohio voters, much less an ‘undue’ one,” he wrote.

Derek Lyons, president and CEO of Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a group co-founded by Republican strategist Karl Rove, praised the ruling in a statement.

“RITE is very proud to have helped defend Ohio’s important and commonsense election law,” he said. “With Ohio courts affirming the new law, voters can have confidence Ohio’s elections are an accurate measure of their will.”

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

3h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

21h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

21h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

22h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

22h ago

More Videos