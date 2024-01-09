Air Force Two carrying VP Harris diverted to DC-area airport after encountering ‘wind shear’

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration's efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. After brief public remarks, Harris held a private round table with business, civic and non-profit leaders. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 8:34 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 8:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, “Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.”

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation’s capital. The same person said no one was injured.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

