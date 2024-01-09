Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

By David Koenig, Claire Rush And Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 1:50 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 2:42 am.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might have been missing when the plane took off.

The comments Monday from the National Transportation Safety Board came shortly after Alaska and United Airlines reported separately that they found loose parts in the panels — or door plugs — of some other Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” Chicago-based United said.

Alaska said that as it began examining its Max 9s, “Initial reports from our technicians indicate some loose hardware was visible on some aircraft.”

The findings of investigators and the airlines are ratcheting up pressure on Boeing to address concerns that have grown since the terrifying fuselage blowout Friday night. A plug covering a spot left for an emergency door tore off the plane as it flew 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above Oregon.

Boeing has called an online meeting for all employees Tuesday to discuss safety.

The company, which has had problems with various planes over the years, pledged to “help address any and all findings” that airlines make during their inspections of Max 9 jets. Boeing has delivered more than 200 to customers around the world, but 171 of them were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday until the door plugs can be inspected and, if necessary, fixed.

The door plugs are inserted where emergency exit doors would be located on Max 9s with more than about 200 seats. Alaska and United have fewer seats in their Max 9s, so they replace heavy doors with the plugs.

The panels can be opened for maintenance work. The bolts prevent the mechanism from moving upward on rollers when the plane is in flight.

During Alaska Airlines flight 1282 on Friday night, roller guides at the top of one of the plugs broke — for reasons the investigators don’t fully understand yet — allowing the entire panel to swing upward and lose contact with 12 “stop pads” that keep the panel attached to the door frame on the plane, NTSB officials said at a news briefing in Portland.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the safety board was investigating whether four bolts that help prevent the panel from sliding up on rollers were missing when the plane took off from Portland or whether they blew off “during the violent, explosive decompression event.”

The interior of the plane suffered extensive damage, but pilots were able to return to Portland and land safely. Officials say there were no serious injuries among the 171 passengers and six crew members.

The lost door panel was found Sunday near Portland in the back yard of a school teacher’s home. NTSB officials said it will be sent to the agency’s lab in Washington, D.C., for detailed study that might help pinpoint why the plug broke loose.

Alaska and United have canceled hundreds of flights since the weekend because of their grounded planes. Alaska has 65 Max 9s, and United has 79. The airlines waited until Monday before Boeing and the FAA completed instructions for how to inspect their planes.

The jet involved in Friday’s blowout is brand-new, having been put in service in November. After a cabin-pressurization system warning light came on during three flights, the airline stopped flying it over the Pacific to Hawaii. Some aviation experts questioned why Alaska continued using the plane on overland routes until it figured out what was causing the pressurization warnings.

Homendy said Monday, however, that NTSB has seen no evidence to link the warnings with the blowout of the door plug.

The Max is the newest version of Boeing’s 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle plane that debuted in the late 1960s and has been updated many times. The 737 has long been a workhorse for airlines on U.S. domestic routes.

Shares of Boeing fell 8% and Spirit AeroSystems, which installs the door plugs on Max jets, dropped 11% on Monday.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas and Krisher reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

David Koenig, Claire Rush And Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

3h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

7h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

11h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

9h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

3h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

7h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

11h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

8h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

8h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

8h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

9h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

13h ago

More Videos