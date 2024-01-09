B.C. launches Canada’s first self-screening cervical cancer plan, with at-home tests

British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by the patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 1:39 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 1:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients. 

The government says trials have shown that screening for the human papillomavirus, or HPV, is more effective at finding pre-cancerous lesions compared with the pap test. 

Premier David Eby says it’s the first at-home self-screening program in Canada and it could make ending cervical cancer in B.C. a real possibility.

There are 15 types of high-risk HPV that can be associated with various cancers and if they aren’t cleared by the body, they could cause cells to change, leading to cervical cancer.

Starting Jan. 29, the kits can be ordered online or by phone and can be used at home and mailed in or taken to a health-care provider for screening.

The government says results will be returned within four to six weeks and the patient’s health-care provider will also get the information, but people don’t need a doctor to take the test and results will be linked to a community clinic if followup is needed. 

The province says the change will mean less frequent testing, about every five years, and it improves screening accuracy, while reducing barriers to screening. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

35m ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

18m ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

18m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

35m ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

18m ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

18m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

18h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

18h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

18h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

19h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

20h ago

More Videos