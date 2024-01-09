Danish appeals court upholds guilty verdicts for 3 Iranians convicted on terror charges

FILE - Armed Police officers patrol outside the court of Roskildes, a specially built courtroom in the City of Herfoelge, Denmark, Friday Feb. 4, 2022. A Danish appeals court on Tuesday maintained that three members of an Iranian separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, were guilty of promoting terror in Iran. The court on Tuesday also maintained that they were guilty of gathering information on individuals and organizations in Denmark and on Iranian military affairs for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 5:57 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 6:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.

The three were arrested in February 2020 in the town of Ringsted, 60 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the Danish capital of Copenhagen, and convicted of promoting terror over a deadly attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahwaz in September 2018.

The Eastern Court in Copenhagen said Tuesday the men belonged to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz and had been gathering information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad, as well as on Iranian military affairs, and passing it on to Saudi intelligence.

Prosecutor Henrik Aagaard said the case underscored “how foreign powers carry out their activities on Danish soil.”

The men, who were not identified according to Danish rules, face up to 12 years in prison. Their sentences based on the ruling by the Eastern High Court are to be announced later this year.

The Eastern High Court also confirmed the men’s February 2022 guilty verdicts by the District Court in Roskilde, which convicted them of financing and attempting to finance terrorism by obtaining 15 million kroner ($2.2 million) and trying to obtain at least another 15 million kroner from Saudi Arabia for the separatist group.

Most of the proceedings were held behind closed doors “due to the consideration of the state’s relationship with foreign powers as well as security considerations related to individuals,” the court said in a statement.

Tehran has accused the separatist group of the Ahvaz attack, which killed at least 25 people. The group has condemned the violence and said it was not involved.

The case was linked to a 2018 police operation in Denmark over an alleged Iranian plot to kill one or more opponents of the Iranian government. The operation briefly cut off the island where Copenhagen is located from the rest of Denmark. That same year, Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service started investigating the three Iranians.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

18m ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

22m ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

1h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

12h ago

