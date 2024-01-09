Gabriel Attal is France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

FILE - Then Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal arrives at a television recording studio Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday Jan.9, 2024 as France's youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 7:43 am.

PARIS (AP) — Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister and had polled as the most popular minister in the outgoing government. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister.

His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners.

Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. He will work with Attal to name a new government in the coming days, though some key ministers are expected to continue in their posts.

‘’I know I can count on your energy and your commitment,’’ Macron posted on X in a message to Attal. The president made a reference to Attal reviving the ‘’spirit of 2017,’’ when Macron shook up French politics and shot to a surprise victory as France’s youngest-ever president on a pro-business centrist platform aimed at reviving one of the world’s biggest economies.

The 46-year-old president has shifted rightward on security and migration issues since then, notably as far-right rival Marine Le Pen and her anti-immigration, anti-Islam National Rally have gained political influence.

Macron’s second term lasts until 2027, and he is constitutionally barred from a third consecutive term. Political observers also suggested that Macron, a staunch supporter of European integration, wants his new government to get ready for June’s European Union elections, where far-right, anti-EU populists are expected to increase their influence.

His critics from both left and right took aim at Attal for his limited experience, his Paris upbringing seen as out of touch with people struggling in the provinces, and his loyalty to the president.

Attal, a former member of the Socialist Party, joined Macron’s newly created political movement in 2016 and was government spokesperson from 2020 to 2022, a job that made him well-known to the French public. He was then named budget minister before being appointed in July as education minister, one of the most prestigious positions in the French government.

Attal quickly announced a ban on long robes in classrooms which took effect with the new school year in September, saying the garments worn mainly by Muslims were testing secularism in the schools.

He also launched a plan to experiment with uniforms in some public schools, as part of efforts to move the focus away from clothes and reduce school bullying.

Attal recently detailed on national television TF1 how he suffered bullying at middle school, including homophobic harassment.

Under the French political system, the prime minister is appointed by the president and accountable to the parliament. The prime minister is in charge of implementing domestic policy, notably economic measures, and coordinating the government’s team of ministers.

The president holds substantial powers over foreign policy and European affairs and is the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces.

Macron’s centrists lost their majority in parliament last year, forcing the government into political maneuvering and using special constitutional powers to be able to pass laws.

The tough negotiations over the immigration bill and heated parliament debate raised questions over the ability of Borne’s government to pass future major legislation. Macron’s centrist alliance was able to pass the measure only after making a deal with the conservative Republicans party, which prompted a left-leaning government minister to quit and angered many people in Macron’s own alliance.

Borne also faced mass protests last year, often marred by violence, against a law to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, and days of riots across France triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

15m ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

20m ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

1h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

12h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

15m ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

20m ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

1h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

12h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

12h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

12h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

14h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

18h ago

More Videos