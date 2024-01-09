George and Amal Clooney’s foundation names 2 new co-CEOs to lead the legal services nonprofit

FILE - George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Boys In The Boat, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in London. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, established by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, announced a new leadership team Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, that the Clooneys say will lead the global legal services nonprofit through its “next chapter of growth.”(Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Glenn Gamboa, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 11:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clooney Foundation for Justice, established by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, announced the a new leadership team Tuesday that the Clooneys say will lead the global legal services nonprofit through its “next chapter of growth.”

International lawyer Emma Lindsay, who was a partner at the Withers law firm, and David Sagal, former general counsel at Warner Bros. Pictures, will serve as co-chief executive officers. Lindsay will oversee the foundation’s justice programs – The Docket, which investigates mass atrocities and represents survivors, TrialWatch, which helps get innocent people released from prison, and Waging Justice for Women, which works to reform discriminatory laws and increase accountability in gender-based violence cases. Sagal will focus on the nonprofit’s operations, including finance and human resources.

“George and I are confident that our new executive team has the talent, experience and dynamism needed to grow the foundation’s operations and increase access to justice for victims of crimes against humanity around the world,” Amal Clooney said in a statement.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was founded in 2016 and currently works in 40 countries. According to its 2022 Internal Revenue Service filings, the foundation received nearly $10 million in donations and grants and spent nearly $4 million on its programs.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Glenn Gamboa, The Associated Press

