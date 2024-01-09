Germany’s last major department store chain files for insolvency protection for the third time

People enter and leave a branch of the department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Germany’s last remaining major department store chain has filed for insolvency protection, its third such application in less than four years, after its owner ran into difficulties. Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, which currently runs 92 stores and employs more than 15,000 people, said Tuesday it filed for insolvency at a court in Essen. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 8:08 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 8:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s last remaining major department store chain filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday, its third filing in less than four years, after its owner ran into difficulties.

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, which currently runs 92 stores and employs more than 15,000 people, said it filed for insolvency at a court in Essen, German news agency dpa reported. The company is seeking a new owner and talks with potential investors are already underway.

The move follows insolvency filings by several companies in the trading and real estate group of Austrian businessman Rene Benko — including Signal Retail Selection, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof’s owner.

Galeria is the result of a merger a few years ago of rivals Karstadt and Kaufhof. It shut around 40 stores and cut some 4,000 jobs after seeking protection during the first lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, and reportedly was granted 680 million euros ($745 million) in state aid.

In October 2022, it again sought protection from creditors, citing a steep rise in energy prices, high inflation and weak consumer spending. In March 2023, it announced plans for another round of store closures. The last 18 stores being closed as part of those plans are shutting their doors this month.

Galeria CEO Olivier van den Bossche said that the old ownership structure was weighing on the company. He said that “the insolvencies of the Signa Group are damaging Galeria massively, hindering ongoing business and seriously limiting future development possibilities as a result of high rents and expensive services.”

Signa had pledged 200 million euros ($219 million) in several instalments through next year to help restructure Galeria.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

1h ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

2h ago

Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead
Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a nightclub...

1h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

1h ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

2h ago

Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead
Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a nightclub...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

14h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

14h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

14h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

15h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

19h ago

More Videos