Guam police say a man who fatally shot a South Korean tourist has been found dead

FILE - In this image taken from video Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero speaks during a joint news conference in Hagatna, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. A man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist during a robbery last week in Guam has been found dead, and his alleged getaway driver was arrested, police in the U.S. territory said Tuesday, Jan. 9. (KUAM-TV via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 3:47 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 4:26 pm.

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist during a robbery last week in Guam was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his alleged getaway driver was in custody, police in the U.S. territory said Tuesday.

Police said the first suspect was found dead inside a parked car Tuesday night, KUAM-TV reported. Police won’t release his name until his family has been notified.

A second man believed to have been the driver of the SUV allegedly used in the deadly Jan. 4 robbery was found in a game room and taken into custody, police said.

Guam heavily relies on tourism and U.S. government spending to power its economy. South Korea sends more tourists to Guam than any other country.

Shortly after the shooting, the Guam Visitors Bureau offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Guam’s governor vowed the U.S. territory would do everything to keep its people and visitors safe.

Detectives said a they got a break in the case six days into the investigation when a citizen gave them a tip.

Police also reviewed surveillance footage from about 20 businesses in the Tumon tourist district where the shooting took place. The victim was staying at a hotel in Tumon with his wife during a trip to celebrate his retirement.

The surveillance video allegedly captured the suspect’s silver Toyota 4-Runner taking off from the area on the day of the shooting.

Investigators are looking into whether the gun found on the suspect had been used in the fatal shooting.

“We are not sure yet, but there may be information that it may be,” Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said during a news conference at police headquarters. “There’s other scientific examinations that need to be conducted to see if there is direct correlation between the two.”

The suspect was found dead in a car in the village of Yona, which is about a 30-minute drive from Tumon. He has a criminal record for illegal drug possession, and there was also an active warrant out for his arrest.

The alleged driver of the SUV was found in a Yona game room. He has an arrest record for assault and disorderly conduct.

Guam is an island of about 170,000 people approximately 3,900 miles (6,300 kilometers) west of Hawaii.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

3h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

21h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

21h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

21h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

22h ago

More Videos