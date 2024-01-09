In the news today: Gazans vie for visas and Iranian student denied a study permit

Shaymaa Ziara poses for a photograph at her home in Markham, Ont., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to
bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Families with relatives in Gaza vie for visas

Hundreds of families in Canada hoping to bring loved ones trapped in the Gaza Strip to safety will vie for a limited number of visas today.

Palestinian-Canadians have petitioned the federal government to allow their extended family members to escape the violence that has gripped the Palestinian territory since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began in October. 

Canada’s existing program is available only to immediate family members of Canadians, including spouses and children.

The expansion will add parents, grandparents, adult children, grandchildren and siblings of Canadians and Canadian permanent residents, as well as their immediate family members.

Iranian student disputes security danger label

An Iranian man is challenging the federal government’s decision to deny him a permit to study at a Montreal university because he is considered a danger to the security of Canada.

A lawyer for Reza Jahantigh says his client was distraught upon learning of the refusal and will seek judicial review in Federal Court.

The Immigration Department’s decision last month is the latest indication Ottawa is tightening restrictions on academics deemed to pose a national security risk.

Jahantigh applied for a study permit in 2019 to pursue a PhD in computer engineering. He was left waiting and eventually pressed for the Federal Court to intervene and order the Immigration Department to make a decision.

That’s when a Canadian immigration office issued a letter saying the department had reasonable grounds to believe Jahantigh may be inadmissible to Canada under federal immigration law for “being a danger to the security of Canada.”

Lawyer Samin Mortazavi, who represents Jahantigh, says he has found no evidence the student’s activities pose any danger to Canada.

Complaint suggests that sustainable finance claims misleading

A climate advocacy group is asking securities regulators to investigate the use of terms like sustainable finance by Canada’s big five banks.

Investors for Paris Compliance says in its complaint that banks are potentially deceiving investors by claiming that the $2 trillion in sustainable finance pledges they’ve made will help them achieve climate goals.

The submission to the Ontario Securities Commission and Quebec’s securities regulator notes that terms like sustainable finance are too broad and that banks aren’t backing up the commitments with clear disclosures around how much the lending might affect emissions.

The group says there are several instances where, even as the financing is linked to sustainable targets, the money has helped companies increase their emissions.  

Union says Indigo workers facing uphill battle

A few years after a handful of Indigo and Chapters stores unionized during the pandemic, their union says the retailer has made things increasingly difficult for workers. 

Union representative Lesley Prince says workers at the Indigo store at Square One in Mississauga, Ont. recently voted in favour of a strike after bargaining since May. 

Workers have picketed on multiple weekends outside the Chapters store at Kennedy Commons in Toronto’s Scarborough area after being told the location will close later this month.

Prince says the union is asking Indigo to provide extended benefits, better severance pay and store transfers to the workers affected by the closure.

Quebec soccer refs to wear cameras to stop abuse

A minor soccer association in Quebec’s Eastern Townships says it plans to start equipping referees with body cameras next season.

Martin Tremblay, the president of a minor soccer association in Windsor, Que., about 20 kilometres north of Sherbrooke, Que., says teenage referees are facing increasingly virulent comments from parents. 

He says some referees had said they weren’t going to return next year because they were fed up with the abuse. 

Tremblay says that startling next spring, one referee during each game organized by his association will wear a body camera.

He says he hopes the cameras will lead people to think twice about how they act toward young referees.

Quebec students play catch up, head back to class

Quebec public school students will be back in the classroom today after an end to labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.

Major public-sector unions reached tentative deals with the provincial government days before the new year, though they still have to be ratified by members.

One of those unions — the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, or FAE — went on an unlimited strike on Nov. 23, resulting in the closure of 800 schools for 22 days, keeping about 368,000 students home.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville will today unveil the Quebec government’s plan for students to make up for lost class time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9th, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

9h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

13h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

10h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

9h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

13h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

9h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

9h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

9h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

11h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

15h ago

More Videos