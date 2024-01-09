Live updates | Blinken seeks to contain the war as fighting rages in Gaza and Israel strikes Lebanon

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 3:03 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 3:12 am.

On an urgent mission aimed primarily at preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading into a regional war, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey would consider participating in post-conflict reconstruction and governance of Gaza, which has been decimated by three months of Israeli bombardment.

A senior commander of the militant group Hezbollah was killed Monday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Fighting raged near the main hospital in central Gaza.

The United Nations humanitarian office says the intensifying Israeli offensive in central and southern Gaza has had “devastating consequences,” driving up civilian casualties, severely curtailing aid operations in the central region and risking the closure of three major hospitals.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack from Gaza into southern Israel triggered the war and killed around 1,200 people, and militants took some 250 others hostage. Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in Gaza has killed more than 22,400 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Currently:

— Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza.

— The U.S. secretary of state rallies Mideast leaders to prepare for Gaza’s post-war future.

— Gaza cease-fire protests block New York City bridges. Over 300 people are arrested.

— San Francisco supervisors will take up resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

— Find more of AP’s coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

ISRAELI ACTOR REPORTEDLY SERIOUSLY WOUNDED IN GAZA

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli media are reporting that an actor on the hit Netflix show “Fauda” has been seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Idan Amedi, 35, was sedated and intubated at an Israeli hospital and covered in shrapnel wounds, the Israeli news site Ynet reported Tuesday. He was in stable condition.

Ynet said Amedi, who according to the report has been on reserve duty since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, was wounded Monday.

Amedi played Sagi Tzur, a rookie undercover agent, during the series’ second to fourth seasons, and is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel.

“Fauda” follows a team of undercover agents from Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet in their operations against Palestinians. While the show is critically acclaimed, some Palestinians say it trivializes their experience under Israel’s open-ended military occupation of the West Bank.

Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

GROUP WARNS THAT HOSTAGES HELD BY HAMAS FACE HEALTH RISKS

TEL AVIV — A group representing people held hostage by Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip is warning of the detrimental health risks to many of those held captive.

In a report released Tuesday, the medical team of The Hostages and Missing — Families Forum said at least one third of the roughly 108 hostages said to be alive in captivity suffer from chronic illnesses or conditions like diabetes, cancer or heart disease that require medical care or medication. It said 10% of hostages were over 65 and were vulnerable without nursing assistance. The report also expressed concern for the hostages’ mental health and for those who had been wounded during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

“If no medical care is provided urgently for all hostages, the result could be irreversible health problems at best and death at worst,” the group said.

Hamas and other militants captured some 250 people in their October attack, according to Israeli authorities. Roughly 105 people were freed in a cease-fire deal at the end of November, while around 24 have been killed in captivity.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

9h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

13h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

10h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

updated

5h ago

You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?
You received an eviction notice for 'illegal activity.' Now what?

If a landlord believes a tenant is doing something illegal in their rental unit, it's obvious they can take steps to evict them. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) lays out a specific procedure and reasons...

9h ago

Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests
Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died. Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found...

13h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

9h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

9h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

9h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

11h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

15h ago

More Videos