Man charged for brandishing Taser in Oshawa Tim Hortons

Anyone looking for a double-double at an Oshawa Tim Hortons found nothing but trouble after a man allegedly armed with a Taser forced patrons to flee the coffee shop last Saturday.

Durham regional police investigators say the strange scene unfolded at the Timmies at 415 Simcoe Street South on January 6 at around 5:25 p.m.

“A male inside of the Tim Hortons demanded that all patrons exit the store while brandishing a Taser in a threatening manner,” a police release explains.

When officers arrived, the man was seated at a table and was taken into custody without further incident.

Nicholas Robbins, 31, of no fixed address is facing charges of possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possess weapon dangerous to public and several counts of failing to comply with probation orders.