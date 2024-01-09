Man seriously injured after being stabbed at Montreal-area courthouse

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A man in his 60s was seriously injured after being stabbed on Tuesday at the courthouse in Longueuil, southeast of Montreal.

Longueuil police said they were called to the courthouse at about noon to respond to an armed attack inside the building.

They said the victim was taken to hospital, where he was in serious condition as of early afternoon.

A 43-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene and could face an attempted murder charge.

Police spokeswoman Mélanie Mercille told reporters that the victim was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp weapon.

The suspect “is an individual who is known to our police services,” she said.

She said an investigation will determine what happened and why, but the suspect and victim are believed to have known each other in a professional capacity.

The second floor of the courthouse was closed Tuesday afternoon while police investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press