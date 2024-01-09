Meta to hide posts about suicide, eating disorders from teens’ Instagram and Facebook feeds

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Meta said in a blog post Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, that it will start restricting inappropriate content for teenagers' accounts on Instagram and Facebook, such as posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 6:15 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meta said Tuesday it will start hiding inappropriate content from teenagers’ accounts on Instagram and Facebook, including posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.

The social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, said in a blog post that while it already aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens, now it also won’t show it in their feeds, even if it is shared by an account they follow.

“We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps,” Meta said.

Teen users — provided they did not lie about their age when they signed up for Instagram or Facebook — will also see their accounts placed on the most restrictive settings on the platforms, and they will be blocked from searching for terms that might be harmful.

“Take the example of someone posting about their ongoing struggle with thoughts of self-harm. This is an important story, and can help destigmatize these issues, but it’s a complex topic and isn’t necessarily suitable for all young people,” Meta said. “Now, we’ll start to remove this type of content from teens’ experiences on Instagram and Facebook, as well as other types of age-inappropriate content.”

Meta’s announcement comes as the company faces lawsuits from dozens of U.S. states that accuse it of harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

Critics said Meta’s moves don’t go far enough.

“Today’s announcement by Meta is yet another desperate attempt to avoid regulation and an incredible slap in the face to parents who have lost their kids to online harms on Instagram,” said Josh Golin, executive director of the children’s online advocacy group Fairplay. “If the company is capable of hiding pro-suicide and eating disorder content, why have they waited until 2024 to announce these changes?”

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

2h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

24m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

1h ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

6h ago

