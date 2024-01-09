Michael J. Fox documentary wins four Emmy awards ahead of main telecast

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Michael J. Fox in a scene from the documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." (Apple TV+ via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 3:12 pm.

A film about beloved Canadian actor Michael J. Fox’s life and career has won four Emmy awards, including for outstanding documentary.

Apple TV Plus’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was a big winner at the Creative Arts Emmys held over the weekend, with its U.S. director also named best director for a documentary program, and wins for picture editing and music composition.

Meanwhile, Canadians who claimed hardware included Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer for his musical work on the satire “The White Lotus,” earning his third Emmyfor the HBO/Crave series.

And Ontario-based foley editor Davi Aquino won an Emmy for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series for his work on HBO Max’s “The Last of Us,” also on Crave.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which began Saturday and ended Sunday, are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony set to air Monday on Fox and CTV.

The televised bash will feature races in which Canadian acting nominees include Martin Short of Disney Plus/CTV’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Luke Kirby of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Lamar Johnson for the HBO/Crave drama “The Last of Us.”

The awards show was initially slated for September 2023 but was delayed by the dual Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

“Still” incorporates documentary and scripted elements, and tells the story of Vancouver-raised Fox’s rise to fame and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in his own words.

The documentary, produced by Concordia Studios, had a total of seven Emmy Award nominations.

-with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

