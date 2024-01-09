Michigan Wolverines return home to screaming fans after victory over Washington Huskies

A Michigan football player takes video as players prepare to greet fans as the Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, after winning the NCAA College Football Championship title with a win over Washington on Monday night in Houston. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 10:10 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 10:12 pm.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The national champion Michigan Wolverines returned home Tuesday night to thunderous applause and screaming fans following their 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies.

“Thank you so much for being here,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We had lofty aspirations and high goals, and we never lost sight of them.”

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins also thanked the crowd.

“You don’t know how much we appreciate you all, from the bottom of our hearts, all the love and support,” Jenkins said. “When the whole world doubted us, when the whole world didn’t think we could do it, what did we say? Boom!”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was greeted with chants of “One more year!” asking the junior to return to help defend the national title next fall.

“Let me just say this: I don’t know how I could leave you all,” McCarthy said. “It says everything about this place that’s made it home for me. And I just love every single one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

The university was set to announce details Wednesday morning regarding a formal celebration on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The Associated Press





