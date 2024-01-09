Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a nightclub near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 31.

Investigators believe she was an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting. The victim has been identified as Raneilia Richards of Toronto.

No suspect information has been made available, but police have said they are looking to identify a vehicle, described as an older model grey SUV, seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

The Peel police chief and homicide inspector will provide an update at 10 a.m from Peel Regional Police headquarters.