Montreal unregistered acupuncturist’s clients urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Montreal public health is urging clients of a man offering acupuncture treatments in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. A doctor performs acupuncture therapy on a recovering COVID-19 patient at a government run health centre in the Coche neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matias Delacroix Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 11:27 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 11:42 am.

Montreal public health is urging clients of a man offering acupuncture treatments in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. 

Officials say the risks stem from the potential reuse and cross-contamination of acupuncture needles, suction cups and injections administered by Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as “Dr. Ba.”

The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists notified public health of a potential safety threat after receiving a complaint from one of Bayasgalan’s clients.

Public health says Bayasgalan is not a member of the order but provided treatments akin to acupuncture.

The health agency says it’s too soon to know if anyone was infected, but it’s recommending that all clients who were treated with acupuncture needles, suction cups or injections get tested.

Officials say Bayasgalan has been informed that he can no longer offer treatments that put the health of the public at risk. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

20m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

50m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

17m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

20m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

50m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

17h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

17h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

17h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

18h ago

2:26
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators

Toronto's top cop has issued an apology after video surfaced online showing officers delivering coffee to people protesting on a bridge. As Tina Yazdani explains, the video prompted concern from some members of the public.

22h ago

More Videos