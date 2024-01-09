Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,970.98, down 103.93 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $3.82, or 4.40 per cent, to $83.07 on 19.9 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $43.81 on 7.2 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $53.01 on 6.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up three cents, or 0.02 per cent, to $135.33 on 6.6 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $21.65 on 4.6 million shares. 

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Down 29 cents, or 9.30 per cent, to $2.83 on 4.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Down 29 cents, or 9.30 per cent, to $2.83. The head of Tilray Brands Inc. said he’s aiming to make the pot company a top beverage firm, in part by pouring resources into revitalizing a number of alcohol brands his business recently bought from Anheuser-Busch Cos. Tilray bought eight of Anheuser-Busch’s brands in a US$85-million deal brokered last summer. The brands joined Tilray’s other beverage companies, which it purchased over the last five years The acquisitions are part of chief executive Irwin Simon’s goal to turn Tilray, which begun as a cannabis company, into a powerhouse in the beverage industry.

Stantec Inc. (TSX:STN). Construction. Up $1.91, or 1.82 per cent, to $106.94. Stantec Inc. has snapped up engineering firm Morrison Hershfield, the latest in a string of acquisitions and broader growth that have boosted the company’s presence in Canada and across the globe — as well as its stock. Stantec’s purchase of the 1,150-employee outfit enhances its presence across North America, where Morrison Hershfield has 22 offices, plus one in India. Founded in 1946, the Markham, Ont.-based company works in transportation, buildings and environmental services, with a particularly large footprint in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9,2024.

The Canadian Press

