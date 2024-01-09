Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, ‘The Art of Diplomacy’

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 8:18 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 8:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country’s most consequential treaties and other international accords.

Publisher Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat will recount diplomatic efforts everywhere from Northern Ireland to the Middle East.

“At a time of global turmoil and conflict, when America’s influence is being challenged by a number of emerging powers, I believe it is important to impart what I have learned in my government experience, in order to help the United States use diplomacy to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Eizenstat said in a statement Tuesday.

According to Rowman & Littlefield, Eizenstat’s book “brings to life the personalities, issues, obstacles, and dramatic breakthroughs that have created the world we live in today.”

Eizenstat, who turns 81 next week, has served in six administrations, his roles including chief domestic policy advisor for President Jimmy Carter and U.S. ambassador to the European Union during the Clinton administration. His book will include an introduction by former Secretary of State James A. Baker III and a foreword by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, completed shortly before his death last year.

Eizenstat’s previous books include “President Carter: The White House Years” and “Imperfect Justice: Looted Assets, Slave Labor, and the Unfinished Business of World War II.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

1h ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

2h ago

Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead
Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a nightclub...

1h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

1h ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

2h ago

Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead
Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a nightclub...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

14h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

14h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

14h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

15h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene with more on how the city is planning to move forward.

19h ago

More Videos