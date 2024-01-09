OSCE laments Belarus’ refusal to allow its monitors to observe February’s parliamentary vote

FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens, during his meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, on July 6, 2023. Belarusian authorities on Monday Jan. 8, 2024 said they will not invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor the country's parliamentary and local elections, scheduled for Feb. 25. The move is the latest authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has undertaken in recent years to further cement his control over the country's political institutions. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 11:42 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A top trans-Atlantic security and rights watchdog has criticized Belarus’ refusal to allow the group to observe its parliamentary vote, saying that it defies the country’s international obligations.

Belarusian authorities announced Monday that they wouldn’t invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor February’s parliamentary and local elections.

Belarus is a member of the OSCE, and the group’s monitors have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades.

The OSCE said the move violates the commitments Belarus has made as a group member.

Matteo Mecacci, the director of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said that Belarus’ refusal “will prevent the country’s citizens and institutions from benefiting from an impartial, transparent and comprehensive assessment.”

“This is contrary to the commitments made by Belarus, and goes against both the letter and the spirit of collaboration on which the OSCE is based,” he added.

Belarus’ refusal to allow OSCE monitoring is the latest move by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his nearly three-decade rule.

The parliamentary vote on Feb. 25 will be the first election since the contentious 2020 presidential balloting that gave Lukashenko his sixth term in office and triggered an unprecedented wave of mass protests around the country.

Lukashenko’s government responded with a harsh crackdown, arresting more than 35,000 people. Many of those have been brutally beaten by police and forced to leave the country.

This year’s election will take place amid continued repression and as some 1,500 political prisoners remain behind bars, including leaders of opposition parties and renowned human rights advocate and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.

Belarusian authorities have carried out “re-registration” of political parties operating in the country of 9.5 million, granting credentials to only four pro-government parties out of 15 that had operated in the country at the beginning of last year. Opposition politicians are not expected to get on the ballot.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in exile in neighboring Lithuania, urged Belarusians to boycott the vote, calling it “a farce without international monitoring.”

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

24m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

54m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

22m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

24m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

54m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

17h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

17h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

17h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

18h ago

2:26
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators

Toronto's top cop has issued an apology after video surfaced online showing officers delivering coffee to people protesting on a bridge. As Tina Yazdani explains, the video prompted concern from some members of the public.

22h ago

More Videos