Police say man spat, made anti-Semitic comments towards group in Vaughan

York Regional Police cruiser
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 9, 2024 9:23 am.

A man has been arrested in what police are calling a suspected hate-motivated assault in Vaughan.

Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road, just south of Highway 407, around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault.

It is alleged a group of four adults who identify as Jewish were walking home from a synagogue when they were approached by a man on an e-bike. Police say the victims felt intimidated by the way the man was riding the bike near them.

An argument broke out before the man allegedly spat at the group and made anti-Semitic comments. He rode away before officers arrived.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Jeewan Gobin a few hours after the incident. He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of breach of probation.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime or the threat of violence against anyone,” reads a release from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

