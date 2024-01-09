Police seek suspect in attempted break-in at Jewish community centre

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who tried to break into a Jewish community centre but say there’s no evidence at this point that it was a hate-motivated incident.

Officers were called to the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue area on Sunday, Jan. 7, at around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators say a man attempted to open the door of the building. When that failed, he walked over to another door and proceeded to pick the lock.

That’s when a security guard intervened, thwarting the attempt.

The man fled the area, but police say he returned and tried to get into the building yet again.

Police were called, and he eventually fled for good.

He’s described as between 30 and 40 years old, five foot ten wearing a black jacket with white lettering on the chest, a blue hooded sweater, dark pants and black boots of shoes.

He was also wearing a black/gold scarf and was carrying a dark grey “Champion” backpack.

Police say the suspect walked with a hunched back.