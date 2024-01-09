RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry

Family, friends and supporters of the victims of the mass killings in rural Nova Scotia in 2020 gather following the release of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry's final report in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.The RCMP has failed to meet a self-imposed deadline for releasing a plan on how it will implement recommendations from the inquiry into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 10:42 am.

HALIFAX — The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

When the Mass Casualty Commission last March released its final report into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, complete with 130 recommendations, the Mounties said they planned to release an “implementation strategy” before the end of 2023.

The national police force also said the RCMP commissioner would provide a progress report.

But that deadline has passed, and on Monday the RCMP did not respond to a request for comment about the delay.

The public inquiry’s final report offered a blistering critique of the RCMP’s actions in April 2020, when a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser fatally shot 22 people during a 13-hour rampage through northern and central Nova Scotia.

Most of the recommendations in the 3,000-page report were aimed at improving public safety, addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and reforming the RCMP.

The inquiry found widespread failures in how the Mounties responded to the mass killing, saying the federal government should rethink the RCMP’s central role in Canadian policing.

The seven-volume report said the RCMP missed warning signs about the killer, including reports of domestic violence, possession of illegal firearms and repeated run-ins with the law.

And when the shooting started in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the inquiry found that the Mounties were quick to discount witness statements and were so poorly managed that officers were always one step behind the killer.

As well, the inquiry found the RCMP failed to promptly send out alerts to the public until it was too late for some of his victims.

Among other things, the commission’s final report recommended eliminating the RCMP academy in Regina and replacing its 26-week training course with a three-year post-secondary degree, based on an approach used in Finland. 

And the inquiry recommended that the federal public safety minister establish priorities for the RCMP, “retaining the tasks that are suitable to a federal policing agency,” an approach that could see the police force relinquish its role in contract-policing at the community level.

During public hearings in September 2022, the inquiry heard from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who said the police force has a history of ignoring calls for change. Cal Corley cited a 2017 study that included a 41-page list of recommendations for change that he said were largely ignored by the RCMP.

Meanwhile, an independent committee is overseeing how the RCMP and governments are responding to the inquiry’s recommendations. Last month, the chairwoman of the committee, Linda Lee Oland, said she had not received any complaints about lack of progress, saying no one was “dragging their feet.” 

The committee, which has a three-year mandate, is expected to submit a report on its progress later this month.

The committee, appointed by the federal and Nova Scotia governments, includes victims’ family members, community representatives, RCMP and government officials. 

Oland said the committee’s report will provide a yardstick for the public to measure how much progress has been made. She stressed that the committee is not in charge of implementing recommendations, only monitoring them and providing accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

57m ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain. Buses in northern Peel and Halton regions (Zone 3),...

3h ago

Police say man spat, made anti-Semitic comments towards group in Vaughan
Police say man spat, made anti-Semitic comments towards group in Vaughan

A man has been arrested in what police are calling a suspected hate-motivated assault in Vaughan. Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road, just south of Highway 407, around...

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

4h ago

