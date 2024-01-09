RCMP ‘looking into’ arrest of Rebel News personality by Freeland’s security detail

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. The RCMP is reviewing an incident in which a commentator for Rebel News was arrested while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland a question. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 9:29 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 9:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The RCMP is reviewing an interaction that had a Rebel News commentator David Menzies arrested while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland a question outside an event.

Sgt. Kim Chamberland says the RCMP is “looking into the incident” and the actions of the involved parties, and declined further comment.

A video posted by Rebel News shows Menzies asking Freeland questions on a sidewalk and then told he is being arrested for assault for pushing into the officer, while Menzies replies the officer bumped into him.

Clint Whitney, a spokesperson for York Regional Police, says Menzies was arrested by the RCMP security detail at the event, which took place on Monday in Richmond Hill, Ont.

He says the York police helped with the arrest, after which it was determined there was no credible security threat and Menzies was released unconditionally.

Menzies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night, while Freeland’s office did not comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

