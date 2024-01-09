Republican Tate Reeves inaugurated for second term as Mississippi governor

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves expresses his support of former President Donald Trump, who will be on the party primary ballot in Mississippi, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. The qualifying period for candidates seeking one U.S. Senate seat and all four of the state's U.S. House seats, began Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 11:23 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 12:13 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was inaugurated for his second term on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Republican is the fourth Mississippi governor to win two consecutive terms.

Reeves campaigned by focusing on tax cuts, job creation, low unemployment and improvements in education. He also cast his Democratic opponent as a liberal backed by out-of-state donors who were out of step with Mississippi.

Reeves held two other statewide elected offices before becoming governor four years ago. He served two terms as treasurer and two as lieutenant governor.

The state lifted its ban on gubernatorial succession in the 1980s. Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship the past 20 years.

The November general election was unusually competitive in a state where Republicans control all statewide offices and both chambers of the Legislature.

Reeves received nearly 51% of the vote to defeat Democrat Brandon Presley, who received nearly 48%, and independent Gwendolyn Gray, who received just over 1%.

Presley, a state utility regulator and second cousin of Elvis Presley, said Reeves had hurt the state by refusing to expand Medicaid to cover people working lower-wage jobs that do not provide health insurance. Presley pledged to clean up corruption, pointing to welfare money that was spent on pet projects for the wealthy and well-connected rather than aid for some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

25m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

55m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

23m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest
Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief's apology for officer's action during protest

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief's apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration. The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response...

25m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

55m ago

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A...

updated

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

17h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

17h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

17h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

18h ago

2:26
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators
Toronto Police Chief orders review after video shows officers delivering coffee to demonstrators

Toronto's top cop has issued an apology after video surfaced online showing officers delivering coffee to people protesting on a bridge. As Tina Yazdani explains, the video prompted concern from some members of the public.

22h ago

More Videos