Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man.

The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs says her son was at the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins football game on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Miami Gardens Police detectives tell CHCH News that a preliminary investigation revealed that Isaacs and his friends were walking through traffic after the game and verbally argued with a man driving a vehicle. It’s then alleged the suspect got out of his car and fired multiple rounds before driving off.

Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Isaacs family.

“(SNGR) is saddened by the loss of Dylan Isaacs after a tragic shooting in Florida on Sunday night. Dylan, [an] SNGR employee since 2021, dedicated his career to helping his community as an archaeological community monitor.”

“This truly is sad news,” Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A GoFundMe has been created in Isaacs’ honour and, as of Tuesday, surpassed its goal of $50,000 with just over $82,000 and counting.